VALLEY TWP. — State police at Milton charged a man and a woman with giving false identification to police, drug possession and failing to pay $695 for a hotel room.
Tpr. Matthew Hill was called Jan. 26 about a theft at the Quality Inn and Suites, at 37 Valley West Road.
He saw Siobhan Amerman, 40, of Shamokin, and James L. Strickland, 30, of New Cumberland, walking west on the shoulder of Continental Boulevard and about three-tenths of a mile west of Interstate 80.
Strickland and Amerman said their names were Moriah Amerman and Jason Lee Streeck, police said. When asked why they left the inn without paying for their room, they said their friend and an employee there Coleen Lowry said she would pay for the room. Hill then found Strickland and Amerman had arrest warrants against them and he took them into custody.
He searched Strickland who had a silver pipe containing suspected marijuana residue in his pocket. He said any drugs found in Amerman's purse were his and she didn't know anything about them.
Hill found a clear plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine in Amerman's front pants pocket.
In Amerman's purse, he found a silver spoon, a silver scale, a glass pipe with meth residue, a black bag, miscellaneous pills, a clear plastic bag with suspected meth, a clear plastic bag with suspected marijuana, a clear plastic bag with an unknown substance, paper folds containing suspected heroin, seven clear plastic bags and two clear plastic bags.
In Strickland's backpack, he found black brass knuckles containing a knife, a blue/silver automatic knife, a gray knife and 10 empty glassine bags.
Hill said inn manager Jennifer Purnell said Lowry was working the front desk when they checked in and the transaction was documented as a cash sale but cash wasn't received for the room. She said Strickland and Amerman tried to leave without paying and that's when she called police. She said the invoice for the room with additional fees totaled $695.
He charged Amerman with possessing a controlled substance, possessing drug paraphernalia, theft of services, criminal conspiracy and false identification to law enforcement.
Strickland was charged with possessing crystal methamphetamine, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a small amount of marijuana, possessing drug paraphernalia, theft of services, criminal conspiracy, possessing brass knuckles and two switchblades and false identification to law enforcement.