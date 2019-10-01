Two individuals are facing felony theft charges after police say they stole more than $700 in groceries, including, seafood, steak and a hot chicken out of Weis Markets.
According to Sunbury Police, Michelle Pardini, 50, of Kingston, and Raymond Cordy, 61, of Coatsville, face felony retail theft charges after an August incident at Weis Markets on 4th Street in Sunbury.
Police say the couple entered the store and carried away 15 bags of shrimp, six bags of sea scallops, seven rib-eye steaks, three beef planks, a hot chicken and a bottle of wine which totaled $715, according to court documents.
Officer Brad Slack said he watched video surveillance from Weis Markets and was able to get a license plate number on the vehicle driven by the pair.
Slack was able to identify Pardini and Cordy and called Kingston police to locate Pardini, he said.
When Slack spoke with Pardini she denied knowing what was stolen. Eventually, she said Cordy told her he was going into the store to buy items but he told her he didn't have any money and put the bottle of wine in her bag and left the store without paying, police said.
Pardini faces two felony counts of retail theft and a felony charge of receiving stolen property. Cordy faces felony retail theft and a felony charge of receiving stolen property.