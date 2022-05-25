Two Northumberland County men allegedly ran over fire hoses in Kulpmont on May 6, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage and preventing the equipment from working during an active structure fire, according to state police in Stonington.
Norwood Thomas III, 81, of Lower Patch Road, Coal Township, and Matthew John Murray, 60, of Spruce Street, Kulpmont, were each charged with seven misdemeanors: three counts of criminal mischief, three counts of tampering with fire apparatus and one count of recklessly endangering another person; and one summary count of disorderly conduct. The charges were filed by Trooper Jacob Hook, of the Stonington State Police Barracks, in the Mount Carmel office of District Judge William Cole.
Hook reported that he was dispatched to 734 Spruce St. at 4:39 p.m. May 6 and was told a white regular cab Chevrolet pickup truck and a silver sedan ran over three sections of fire hoses, causing damage to them. The driver did not stop and fled the scene, police said.
Atlas Fire Company Firefighter Robert Fanella told Hook that he was actively fighting the structure fire and the water became disabled. He had to retreat the neighboring structure for safety, police said.
Hook identified the vehicle using surveillance video and discovered it while canvassing the surrounding area. Upon talking to the owner Thomas at his residence, Thomas allegedly confessed to running over the fire hydrants, police said.
Thomas said he was turned down Spruce Street and came across the fire hose. He "felt there was no way to turn around on Spruce Street and chose to drive over the hoses and continue forward," police said. "Thomas related further he was aware that he ran over the hoses."
Hook tracked the silver sedan to a Spruce Street address in Kulpmont. He talked to the owner Murray at his residence, police said.
Murray told Hook that he allegedly drove over the fire hose because had to use the restroom, relating nothing further, police said.
Damage to the hose equaled $4,174.28, police reported.
Both Thomas and Murray are scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11 a.m. July 6 in front of Cole.