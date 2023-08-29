WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — Two teenagers from Milton filed a fake report with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's youth violence prevention program about a 14-year-old girl from New Columbia, according to state police in Milton.
Trooper Kyle Drick reported that Parris Derr, 18, of Milton, and an unidentified 15-year-old girl filed the fake report with the AG's Safe2Say Something following an argument between them and the girl. Safe2Say is a youth violence prevention program that teaches youth and adults how to recognize warning signs and signals, especially within social media, from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others and to “say something” before it is too late.
On Aug. 28, state police investigated the report about the girl wanting to hurt herself. It was discovered that the report was created to "inconvenience the subject." There were no actual concerns for the subject's well-being, nor did the subject have thoughts of harming herself, police said.
The two girls were charged with harassment, police said.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER