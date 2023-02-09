Two Snyder County men are facing felony burglary charges after one of the men allegedly asked the other to retrieve tools and cash from a residence in Turbot Township that he claimed belonged to him, according to state police in Milton.
Scotch Bruce Hanning, 43, Selinsgrove, and Chad Cook, 32, of McClure, were both charged with three felony counts of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, and receiving stolen property. The charges were filed by state Trooper Matthew Hill, of the Milton State Police barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Hill was dispatched on Jan. 2 to a residence on Red Hill Road in Turbot Township to speak with Kasey Milheim.
Milheim said that a white man with blonde hair and neck tattoos who looked in his 30s drove to the residence in a white SDA at noon Jan. 2 and identified himself as Chad Cook. Cook inquired about a vehicle for sale and left shortly after, traveling east on Red Hill Road, police said.
Milheim said her husband's tools were taken from inside the garage less than an hour later, police said.
In an interview with police, Cook told police that Hanning allegedly asked him to retrieve the tools from the garage because they belonged to Hanning. Cook said he did not speak with anyone on the property before taking the tools, and he had given them to Hanning, police said.
Following a search warrant executed on Jan. 3, police seized the following tools from Hanning's residence: a Milwaukee circular saw, an oscillating Multi-tool Mulwaieekke Grinder, a compact vacuum, several batteries, ratchets, wrenches, impacts and drills; as well as Ziploc bags and $1,000 cash.
Hanning was arraigned in front of Diehl on Feb. 6 and committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 10:15 a.m. March 8.
Cook was arraigned in front of Diehl on Jan. 4. He was released after posting $50,000 unsecured bail following a waiver of his preliminary hearing on Jan. 25. His charges are now headed to Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.