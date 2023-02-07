SUNBURY — Two men who Sunbury police say stole a vehicle are in jail on $10,000 bail following a video hearing Tuesday morning.
Jonathan Boardman, 36, of Front Street in Northumberland, and Adam Heim, 42, of Pine Street, Sunbury, appeared by video in front of District Judge Mike Toomey Tuesday on felony charges of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
City police officer Keith Tamborelli alleges the two men stole a 2006 Mercedes Benz from the Sunbury Motors Alignment Shop on N. Fifth Street on Jan. 30.
Police said they received a call from the alleged victim after she discovered the vehicle had been gone. The victim told officers she instructed employees of the business to place the keys under the floor mat for her to collect the vehicle when she returned from work, according to court documents.
When the victim arrived to pick up the vehicle and discovered it was missing, she informed employees, who searched the lot and discovered the vehicle had been stolen.
Days later, Sunbury police received a call from an officer in the Susquehanna Township Police Department that the vehicle was parked at a pawn shop in Dauphin County, police said.
Police were able to retrieve video surveillance from the pawn shop and then were able to identify Boardman and Heim, according to police.
On Monday police received an arrest warrant and also received information that both Boardman and Heim were inside a Pine Street home, where they were eventually taken into custody without incident, police said.
Both are now jailed at the Northumberland County Jail and will appear before Toomey at a later date for a preliminary hearing.