LEWISBURG — Two men from New York who have allegedly been involved in a string of counterfeit purchases across the country are accused of using $1,400 in counterfeit bills to make purchases at Walmart in Lewisburg, according to state police at Milton.
Patrick J. Samuel, 27, of Howard Avenue, Brooklyn, and Stephon D. James, 31, of Orchid Circle, Bellport, were charged with one misdemeanor count each of theft by deception. The charges were filed by Trooper Jennifer Bowers, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Samuel allegedly entered the store at 1 p.m. June 26 and picked up a breast pump and other baby supplies for purchase. James entered the store at 2 p.m. June 26 and selected an unknown amount of HART tool batteries for purchase.
Samuel and James separately paid the clerks with seven $100 bills each and left the store in a gray Honda Civic with New Jersey registration belonging to Freddie Spann, of New Jersey.
Samuel and James have allegedly completed several similar transactions at many Walmart stores. They were identified for this transaction due to past contacts and facial recognition software, police said.
Both men are scheduled for preliminary hearings in front of Rowe at 10 a.m. Sept. 7.