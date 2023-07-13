LEWISBURG — An unidentified 17-year-old male resident assistant at Heritage Springs Memory Care and an 18-year-old female co-worker, employed as a resident aide, allegedly took numerous nude and demeaning photographs and videos of 17 residents between December and April, according to criminal charges filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police.
Madison Laine Cox, 18, of Pinchtown Road, Montgomery, and the juvenile allegedly posed with patients in the shower or on the toilet, took pictures of patients who had defecated themselves or had fallen to the ground and took videos of themselves demeaning or harassing individuals, according to court documents.
They allegedly sent those records to each other, shared them on the phone app SnapChat, and showed them to classmates at a school, police said.
The victims range in age from 72 to 100 years old. The majority of people residing at Heritage Springs Memory Care, 327 Farley Circle, Lewisburg, are in various stages of Alzheimer's Disease or dementia, which limits or severely impedes their cognitive abilities, police said.
Cox has been charged with 17 misdemeanor counts of abuse of a care-dependent person. The charges were filed by Buffalo Valley Regional Police Patrolman Gary V. Heckman in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. Aug. 24 in front of Lewisburg magistrate.
Tammy Speece, the executive director at Heritage Springs, declined comment on Thursday, saying that the case remains an ongoing investigation. She also declined to discuss the current employment status of the two employees involved.
Buffalo Valley Police Chief Paul Yost declined to discuss charges that the juvenile could face. He did say that other persons are involved but declined to discuss details at this time.
"It's an ongoing, open investigation," the police chief said on Thursday.
According to arrest papers filed in the Cox case, Heckman spoke with Montgomery Area School District Officer Joseph Akers in Lycoming County on April 19 about an incident involving a 17-year-old at the school.
Akers said the high school principal received information from a parent that the male juvenile, whose identity is being withheld because he is under age 18, was sharing inappropriate photographs and videos on his cell phone of elderly patients housed at Heritage Springs Memory Care, including one of a nude elderly woman seated on a toilet, according to police.
Student witnesses said the 17-year-old had been allegedly showing numerous other photographs and videos of elderly patients where the juvenile was employed, police said.
In one video, the 17-year-old's voice can allegedly be heard telling the woman she smells like feces. In another video, the 17-year-old asked an elderly woman if they were high. The student had also shown a photograph of another patient who had fallen down, police said.
In an interview with the school principal, the juvenile denied taking or showing photographs or videos of nude patients. The juvenile allegedly admitted to taking a photograph of a patient who had fallen, but claimed it was protocol at the facility to do so, police said.
The student allowed the principal to view his phone where a seven-second video was found of an elderly man laying in bed and someone pinching the person's nose closed. There was no audio and no other faces were visible, police said.
The phone was confiscated, police said.
Speece told police that the student started working at the facility in November 2022 and worked 30 to 40 hours a week between the times of 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. She said employees are prohibited from taking any photographs or videos of patients, and it is not protocol to have photographs of patients who have fallen, police said.
During the course of the investigation on April 25, Speece told police that the juvenile told her that he was cleared of the investigation and no charges would be filed against him. Police had not spoken to the juvenile at that time, police said.
Search warrant reveals 'disturbing imges'
As part of a search warrant investigation, numerous short video clips or photographs of "disturbing images of elderly male and female people who were nude or partially nude" were found on the juvenile's phone, police wrote in court papers.
There were videos of patients who appeared to have defecated on themselves or in their bed, images of patients who appeared to have fallen on the floor and images and videos of patients who appeared to be distraught or not cognizant of what was occurring. Some of the images and videos show staff members present with patients and engaged in inappropriate or harassing behavior of the patients in a compromised position, police said.
Speece identified Cox, a friend and co-worker of the juvenile, in many of the videos and images. Cox had been a resident aide since November 2022 and worked 32 to 50 hours a week between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight, police said.
The juvenile's mother told police that her son was "just following protocol and taking pictures to protect himself from any alleged wrongdoing." Police informed her that her son's alleged actions violated facility policy and were considered criminal acts, court papers state.
A family member of one of the victims told police she had filed three verbal complaints to Speece about the juvenile's behavior and treatment of residents. In March, she filed a written complaint and requested that the juvenile no longer have any type of interactions with her relative, police said.
An unidentified staff member told the family member that the juvenile had called other staff members who were allegedly involved to immediately delete any photographs of videos on their phones due to the ongoing investigation, police said.
Cox interviewed
On May 28, Cox initially denied any knowledge of the investigation before Speece placed her on suspension. She denied any knowledge of the images or videos, police said.
Cox, upon further questioning, told police she knew the juvenile was taking photographs and videos, and she had also taken some inappropriate photographs and videos with the juvenile's cell phone. She said the juvenile had sent these images to her via the SnapChat app, but denied sharing or forwarding them to anyone else, police said.
She said she did not report the juvenile because she didn't want to get him in trouble, police said.
Cox was able to identify most of the residents in the images. She denied knowing if anyone else was doing the same, police said.
Cox admitted that the juvenile had contacted her to delete any photographs or videos from her phone. She said she deleted 12 images on her phone or in her SnapChat account, police said.
Juvenile interviewed
Police interviewed the juvenile on June 7 with his attorney present, police wrote in court documents. The juvenile identified and acknowledged photographs and videos of 16 victims, some of those with the juvenile and Cox in the images, court documents state, including:
- A 69-year-old woman sitting on the toilet with no pants. The juvenile is in the photograph and Cox took the photo.
- An 82-year-old woman with a diaper on her head and a simulated marijuana joint in her mouth. Another photograph showed her sitting on the toilet partially clothed and soiled. Numerous other photographs and videos show this victim being harassed or demeaned.
- A 94-year-old woman in the shower and a towel over her head.
- An 87-year-old man with his nose pinched shut.
- A 91-year-old woman with her shirt pulled over her head. The video shows Cox laughing while she was on the toilet in the bathroom partially nude and undressed by Cox.
- An 84-year-old woman slumped over and sleeping on the couch.
- A 93-year-old woman with her breasts exposed and her bed defecated.
- A 100-year-old man sitting on the toilet with no pants on and a video of him laying on the floor moaning.
- A 94-year-old woman laying unconscious on the floor with a label that reads "Dead as hell."
- A 78-year-old woman partially clothed in bed.
- An 87-year-old woman was labeled as "peg leg" while on the toilet partially nude and another video exiting the bathroom with no pants on.
- An 85-year-old woman sleeping in a bed with Cox touching her hand.
- A 72-year-old woman with a photo filter to distort her head.
- A 73-year-old woman being tormented by Cox with her necklaces and needs. Another video shows more harrassment, police said.
- An 87-year-old woman in the shower with the tag "She throwing it back."
- A 77-year-old woman with several photographs/videos with distorted faces.
The juvenile could not provide a valid reason why the images were taken. He claimed another co-worker had taken photographs at work as well, but he and Cox had primarily been the ones taking photographs and videos, police said.
He told police he shared the photographs with classmates and posted the images to his SnapChat account, according to court papers. He admitted to telling Cox to delete her images from her her phone, police said.
Following a search warrant on the juvenile's account, police found multiple images and videos of the identified residents, many of which were the same individuals identified by the juvenile.
Both Cox and the juvenile have been suspended from their jobs, police said.
Brandon Cwalina, the press secretary for the state Department of Human Services, would not comment specifically on the open investigation when questioned by The Daily Item on June 21.
"DHS takes reports and complaints about the safety of individuals in our licensed facilities seriously and we work to ensure that any potential violations that put people at risk are investigated and handled urgently," Cwalina said at the time. "DHS cannot confirm or comment on specific investigations, but DHS publicly posts detailed information about licensed facilities, including licensing status and licensing inspection reports, on its online provider directory."