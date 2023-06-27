LEWISBURG — An undercover state trooper nabbed a Danville man and a Trout Run man following a sting operation in Lewisburg on April 28, according to state police in Montoursville.
Treyvon Makaveli Lee, 24, of Jerseytown Road, Danville, and Jacob Thomas Greenly, 34, of Logue Hill Road, Trout Run, are both charged with four felonies: two counts of delivery and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. Greenly is charged with an additional felony count of criminal use of a communication facility. The charges were filed by state Trooper Zachary Martin, of the Montoursville State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Martin contacted Greenly via cell phone about buying methamphetamine on April 28. Greenly allegedly responded that he knew someone in Sunbury who had a half-ounce of meth for the price of $450. Greenly also allegedly said he would be able to get a gram of heroin for $175, police said.
Martin picked up Greenly at his residence at 3:40 p.m. and they drove to Sheetz in Lewisburg while waiting for Greenly's contact. At 3:54 p.m., a black sedan with tinted windows pulled up next to Martin's undercover vehicle, police said.
Lee, who was identified by police later, exited the sedan and entered Martin's vehicle. Martin provided Greenly with $625 in pre-recorded currency and Lee and Greenly counted the money, police said.
Lee then allegedly provided Greenly with a clear bag with an apple on it containing methamphetamine and a smaller blue bag with gold-colored crowns containing heroin. Greenly allegedly gave those to Martin, police said.
After leaving Lee, Martin dropped Greenly off at his house at 4:07 p.m. Martin then took the drugs to state police in Montoursville to be photographed, field tested and placed into evidence, police said.
The methamphetamine weighed 13.82 grams and the heroin weighed 1.22 grams, police said.
Using Facebook, Martin found Lee's account and confirmed him to be the same man who dropped off the drugs. An arrest warrant was issued for Lee, police said.
Greenly on June 15 and Lee on June 19 were arraigned separately in front of Rowe. Bail was set at $50,000 unsecured for Greenly and $25,000 unsecured for Lee.
They are both scheduled for preliminary hearings on July 13: 9:30 a.m. for Greenly and 11 a.m. for Lee.