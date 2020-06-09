A 52-year-old Valley man grabbed a male and a female by throat before also assaulting a state trooper who was trying to take him into custody, according to charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington.
Scott Raymond Madison is charged with aggravated assault for the incidents at 10:24 p.m. June 5 at a home on School Road in Dalmatia.
Madison bit Trooper Nathan Messner in the forearm before being handcuffed, according to police. He was escorted by police outside of the home to be evaluated by ambulance personnel.
While outside, Madison kicked Messner in the groin, according to the charges.
Madison was taken to Northumberland County Jail for arraignment on felony charges.