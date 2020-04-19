Vandals struck the Shamokin Cemetery for the second time a week after police say more graffiti was discovered Sunday morning.
The latest vandalism was discovered Sunday morning, according to Judy Allen, a member of the Shamokin Cemetery Board.
Police were on scene Sunday morning along with cemetery board members reviewing the damage.
Seven days ago vandals struck the cemetery. Police continue to seek information on those responsible for spray-painting graffiti on walkways and a mausoleum, police said.
"This is private property so the police are doing all they can," Councilwoman Jennifer Seidel said.
"Even with increased patrols the vandals returned and defaced two more buildings. It is ridiculous that this behavior continues."
Allen said she is also disgusted with the actions taking place.
"We are meeting with other entities with similar issues to come up with a solution to stop this vandalism," she said Sunday. "This is terrible. But we are committed to stopping this behavior.
"Officers and board members walked through and surveyed all the damage," Seidel said.
Last week, police say vandals spray-painted graffiti on walkways and a mausoleum throughout the cemetery, police said.
The Shamokin Cemetery Board is asking anyone with any information to call the Shamokin Police Department at 570-648-5708.