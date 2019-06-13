SUNBURY — A wanted Danville man is on the run after leading police on a high-speed chase of up to 102 mph and that ended in a crash just outside of Sunbury.
Nicholas Hetherington, 32, of Valley View Road, who fled after crashing into a tree but before an officer arrived on scene May 27, according to state police.
Troopers say they witness Hetherington's vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Route 61 near Hosta Road at around 9:25 p.m.
Troopers say they attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away. Troopers said at times the chase sustained speeds of 82 to 91 miles per hour for .3 miles.
Troopers said the vehicle crossed the double yellow line on multiple occasions and passed a motorist on a double yellow line as it passed Captain Bloom Road.
As the vehicle approached Ploppert Road, a trooper said he lost sight of the vehicle and backed off the chase by deactivating his lights and sirens. A second trooper traveling on Ploppert Road encountered the vehicle and attempted to continue the pursuit, police said.
By the time the second trooper turned around the vehicle had crashed into a tree but the driver, later determined to be Hetherington, fled on foot, troopers said.
A passenger inside the vehicle suffered injuries after both front airbags deployed, troopers said.
The passenger spoke with troopers and eventually told them who was driving, according to court documents.
Multiple troopers from several state police barracks searched the area using the Union County Sheriff's K9 unit but Hetherington could not be located, according to court police.
Troopers said they later determined that Hetherington had an active arrest warrant already for retail theft. On Wednesday afternoon, Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey issued an arrest warrant for Hetherington related to the pursuit and crash.
Hetherington is charged with a felony count of fleeing or attempting to elude police, a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor count of accidents involving death or personal injury as well as a slew of traffic violations.
Troopers say the charge of accidents involving death or personal injury are because of the injury to the passenger and that Hetherington allegedly was driving at an excessively high rate of speed and combined with the multiple occasions that the vehicle traveled into the oncoming lane of travel, particularly uphill and around curves at times, nearly striking one vehicle head-on, posed significant risk of death or serious bodily injury to members of the public, troopers said.