A dump truck driver from Hughseville who was pulled over by police for a minor traffic violation in December had an active warrant issued for his arrest and was found with 108 grams of methamphetamine, according to state police in Milton.
Lee Marvin Peterman, 45, of Route 405 Highway, was charged with a felony count of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent; three misdemeanor counts of use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession and resisting arrest; and two summary traffic violations. The charges were filed by state Trooper Logan Spiece, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Spiece reported he conducted a traffic stop at 10:23 a.m. Dec. 6 on an orange 1992 GMC C-6000 dump truck for failing to signal a left turn from Main Street onto Hockley Hill Road in Turbotville. Speice recognized Peterman from previous encounters, and he was a subject of an outstanding warrant issued by the Northumberland County Sheriff's Department related to pending theft charges, according to court documents.
After failing to listen to multiple verbal commands, Spiece grabbed Peterman's left arm and ordered him out of the vehicle. Peterman tensed up, allegedly attempted to pull away and allegedly made furtive movements toward his right waistband multiple times after being ordered to stop, according to court documents.
Spiece used a Taser to subdue Peterman, which allowed troopers to successfully gain control of him. He was then placed into custody, according to court documents.
Peterman was allegedly discovered to be in possession of two baggies containing 108 grams of methamphetamine consistent with distribution. A black digital scale was allegedly found in the truck, according to court documents.
Peterman's driver's license was also found to be suspended due to a DUI-related third or subsequent offense, police said.
Peterman was arraigned on Dec. 6 in front of Diehl. He was released from Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township on Jan. 20 after posting $75,000 cash bail through professional bondsman Scott Warner, of Unityville.
Peterman is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 1.