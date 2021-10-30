ATLAS — A Frackville man crashed a car through the front wall of an addiction treatment center before fleeing the scene on foot overnight Saturday, according to Mount Carmel Township Police.
Patrolman Brandon Toter said Francis Kehler IV was driving a Dodge Charger south on Route 61 when his vehicle crossed into the northbound lane and clipped the rear-end of an oncoming pickup truck.
The collision, which occurred about 5:20 a.m., caused the truck to spin out. While the vehicle sustained severe damage, the driver wasn’t injured, Toter said.
Kehler’s vehicle, which was a rental, continued off the highway and crashed into AppleGate Recovery Clinic. The property owner who lives on site was in the second floor of the adjacent unit and was not injured, Toter said.
Charges are pending against Kehler for the crash, Toter said. Online arrest records show Kehler is 24 years old and is wanted on outstanding warrants in Northumberland and Schuylkill counties.
Patrolman Tyler Herbster of Mount Carmel Borough Police assisted in the investigation. Multiple area fire companies responded to the incident. Toter said a damage assessment to the building is pending.