WATSONTOWN — A Watsontown man allegedly struck a pedestrian with the side mirror of his vehicle and left the scene of the incident, according to Watsontown Police Department.
Larry Larue Watkins, 75, of Turbot Avenue, is charged with a misdemeanor count of failing to report an accident involving injury and two summary traffic violations, including driving with expired registration. The charges were filed by Watsontown Chief Rodney Witherite in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Police reported that Teresa Wetzel at 10:05 a.m. Dec. 16 was walking south on Matthew Street near the intersection of Ninth Street with a friend. Both were near the edge of the right side of the southbound lane when Watkins in a 2018 Hyundai approached traveling south.
Watkins allegedly struck Wetzel's left arm with his vehicle's passenger-side mirror and continued south on Matthew Street. Watkins returned briefly to the scene to make contact with Wetzel, but then allegedly drove off from the scene without rendering aid, giving identification or insurance or calling 911.
Wetzel and her friend walked to the police station to report the incident and injuries. She was bruised and complained of pain, police said.
When police went to Watkins's residence, Watkins allegedly admitted to the incident and said he eventually planned to address it, police said.
Watkins is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Diehl at 11 a.m. March 23.