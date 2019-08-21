A 23-year-old Watsontown man was arrested Tuesday night after police say he threatened to kill two women with a loaded weapon.
Watsontown police took Logan A. Mathias, of Delaware Drive in Watsontown, into custody at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday following a struggle with police.
According to a press release, Mathias was lying in wait for a woman with a loaded firearm outside a residence in Watsontown. Upon her arrival, police say Mathias threatened her with the weapon, while aiming the gun at the woman. He threatened to kill her and another female occupant of the residence, police said.
The victim was able to get into the residence and lock the door leaving Mathias on the porch. Police said Mathias then tried to break into the residence while continuing to make threats.
Watsontown Police Department confronted the armed suspect and following a brief struggle, Mathias was arrested and the firearm seized. Mathias was not cooperative and became violent, according to police.
Mathias was charged with attempted burglary, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia. Mathias is being held in Northumberland County Jail pending arraignment.
Charges will be filed at District Judge Michael Diehl’s office in Milton, police said.