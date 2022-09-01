A Watsontown woman allegedly choked her estranged husband and attempted to run his truck into a brick wall, according to Watsontown Police Department.
Danielle M. Bricker, 40, of Hillside Drive, Watsontown, was charged with a felony count of strangulation; a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats; and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by Watsontown Police Chief Christopher Snyder in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Snyder reported he was dispatched on Tuesday to a residence at Hillside Drive for a report of a domestic disturbance between Bricker and her estranged husband Brian Bricker. At 10:30 a.m., Danielle had allegedly damaged the residence and attempted to run Brian Bricker's truck into the wall of the home.
Brian Bricker told police that Danielle Bricker had not been staying at the residence for the past 18 days. She came to gather her clothing while he was sleeping, said police.
He told police that Danielle Bricker is "out of control and attempted to run his truck into a brick wall," according to court documents.
Danielle Bricker allegedly started the vehicle, placed the truck in drive, and got out. Brian Bricker said he jumped in the truck and put it in park before it hit the wall, police said.
Danielle Bricker then allegedly attempted to get to his firearms and threatened to shoot him, police said.
She also allegedly threw a glass of wine at him and allegedly threatened to have her boyfriend come to the residence. Brian Bricker claimed the boyfriend called and allegedly threatened to put a bullet in his head, police said.
Brian Bricker said he attempted to record Danielle Bricker, but she allegedly climbed on top of him and choked him. She allegedly placed her hands around his throat and then pressed her thumbs into his Adam's apple area. He did not lose consciousness but said his airway was obstructed during the incident, police said.
She allegedly said, "If I'm going to jail, I'm going to kill you," according to court documents.
Danielle Bricker had allegedly fled the residence before police arrived. Watsontown Police obtained an arrest warrant for Bricker who was later taken into custody by officers from the Danville Police Department.
Bricker was arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in front of Diehl and committed to the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 cash bail. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:45 a.m. Sept. 14.