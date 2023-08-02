LEWISBURG — A West Milton teen allegedly assaulted a Walmart employee in the grocery section of the Lewisburg store on Monday, according to state police in Milton.
Jovan Markus Garcia, 19, of High Street, West Milton, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault; two misdemeanor charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct; a summary count of harassment and The charges were filed by state Trooper Gideon Green, of Milton State Police Barracks, in the Lewisburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Rowe.
Green reported that he was dispatched to Walmart at 120 AJK Blvd., Kelly Township, at 3:50 p.m. Tuesday after two men entered the store, assaulted an employee and fled the scene. The victim, who was not identified by police, was bloody and bruised on his face and neck when Green interviewed him.
The victim said he was working a shift in the grocery store section when two men he identified as Garcia and James Crawford walked up to him. He said he knew who they were based on prior interactions, police said.
The victim said he got allegedly punched in the face and thrown to the ground where he was allegedly punched and kicked multiple times. Garcia and Crawford also jumped on and stomped on his neck, police said.
Witnesses corroborated the victim's story. One witness ran to find help, police said.
Another witness attempted to stop the fight. She said once more employees showed up Garcia and Crawford allegedly ran out of the aisle in an unknown location, police said.
Garcia was taken into custody at his residence. No charges have been filed against Crawford yet.
Garcia was arraigned on Monday in front of Rowe and committed to Union County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 24 in front of Rowe.
Garcia was recently charged in May for allegedly trying to break into a vehicle on April 30 in New Columbia and found with stolen guns and ID cards. He was charged by state police with a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license; and 16 misdemeanors: six counts of conspiracy to commit receiving stolen property; four counts of identity theft, two counts of theft from a motor vehicle, and one count each of receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon, corruption of minors and loitering/prowling at night.