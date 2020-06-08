SUNBURY — A Wilkes-Barre man faces felony gun charges after city police say he brandished a firearm and threatened to "smoke" a juvenile during an argument Sunday.
Elvis Balbuena, 21, is incarcerated at the Northumberland County Jail and faces a felony charge of a person not to possess a firearm after police said they were dispatched to a North 5t Street, home Sunday at around 5:23 p.m. for a report of a person with a weapon inside a Nissan Altima.
When officer Trey Kurtz arrived, he spotted the vehicle and instructed the individuals inside to show their hands, police said.
Kurtz saw a group of people standing nearby yelling so he requested additional officers for backup, police said.
Kurtz asked the individuals inside the vehicle if they had a gun to which they replied there was no weapon inside the vehicle, police said.
Upon receiving consent to search the vehicle, Kurtz said he discovered a black 9 mm Taurus handgun in the glove box and a magazine containing 13 rounds of 9 mm Luger ammunition in the rear door compartment of the vehicle, according to court documents.
Balbuena provided Kurtz with a false name during the incident, police said.
Kurtz interviewed the victim who told officers Balbuena began to argue with the juvenile over a custody issue and during the argument, Balbuena brandished the weapon and said, "I'll smoke you," police said.
A second individual attempted to deescalate the situation to which Balbuena said, "come over here and I'll smoke you too," according to court documents.
Balbuena was fingerprinted at the city police station and officers discovered his real name and were informed he was not allowed to possess a firearm, police said.
Balbuena now faces the felony weapon charge along with misdemeanor terroristic threats and false identification to law enforcement.