A 68-year-old Winfield man died when the vehicle he was driving spun out in the snow Wednesday and rolled onto its side.
According to State Police at Selinsgrove, Palmer Gemberling, was driving an unidentified vehicle along New Berlin Highway at the intersection of Broadway around 1 p.m. Wednesday when the vehicle went out of control in snowy conditions.
Police said the vehicle struck a tree stump and a utility pole, spinning the vehicle in a clockwise direction. The vehicle turned onto its side and police said Gemberling was partially ejected from the drivers' side door. He was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
Gemberling was pronounced dead at the scene by the Snyder County coroner.
Two passengers in the vehicle, 23-year-old Danielle Henault and 19-year-old Owen Kratzer, both of Winfield were transported to the hospital after the crash, police said.