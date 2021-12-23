SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin woman tasked with the care of a 6-month old child instead allegedly used heroin in the same room as the child and then fell asleep. When she awoke later, she found the infant unresponsive and not breathing, according to Shamokin Police Department.
Lyndsay Gray, 39, of South Pearl Street, Shamokin, is now facing a felony count of endangering the welfare of a child. The charges were filed by Shamokin Patrolman Tyler R. Bischof in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.
Bischof reported that police were dispatched to Gray's residence at 4 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a 6-month-old child not breathing and possibly in cardiac arrest. Police arrived on the scene and began providing medical treatment, including CPR, to the infant until the arrival of the EMS. The paramedics transported the child to a local hospital for treatment.
During the course of the investigation, officers located a blue wax wrapper containing what was believed to be heroin near where the baby was laying. Gray, the person who was to be caring for the child that day, was transported to the police station to be interviewed by officers.
Police report Gray told officers that she was shooting heroin with two men in the bedroom where the child was present. After the two men left, she told police that she fell asleep in bed with the child and then woke up to find the child was not moving or breathing, police said.
Gray said she began to yell for the mother and called 911, police said.
When Gray was committed to Northumberland County Jail, she was allegedly found with additional wax wrappers and heroin. Additional charges will be filed, police said.
The condition of the child is not known. Gray is awaiting a preliminary hearing.