An 11-month old child and a Lewisburg woman were flown to Geisinger Medical Center this morning after state troopers said a vehicle struck a bicycle with a carrier before fleeing the scene.
Troopers at Milton report that Abigail Martin, 23, was struck while riding her bicycle west on Red Ridge Road in Limestone Township, Union County. A vehicle came up from behind Martin, first striking the tow-behind carrier that the child was riding in, then hit the bicycle before fleeing west along Red Ridge Road.
Troopers are now searching for white Ford Explorer between the years 2005 and 2010 with damage to the front passenger side.
The incident took place at around 10:10 a.m., troopers said.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 570-524-2662.
Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, did not have a condition update on the female victim, according to hospital officials.