Shamokin police are questioning an unidentified female who was taken into custody following a stabbing in Shamokin this afternoon.
According to Shamokin Police Chief Darwin Tobias, police responded to reports of a male stabbing victim who was lying on the ground in the 400 block of E. Sunbury Street around 12:23 p.m.
Tobias said when officers spoke to witnesses on the scene, they said the victim was picked up and taken to Geisinger-Shamokin, where officers then responded.
During the investigation at the hospital, police learned the incident occurred in the area of Independence and Rock streets. Officers taped off the crime scene.
Tobias said a female was detained and is being questioned by officers. He said he would release more details as they become available.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.