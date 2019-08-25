A Turbotville woman faces aggravated assault charges after state police say she drove with a man on the hood of her vehicle, reaching speeds up to 30 miles per mile on Friday.
Jessica Mitch, 24, of Beaver Run Road, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic Sunday morning. She is in locked up inside Northumberland County Jail on $20,000 cash bail while facing felony aggravated assault charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Friday, according to police.
Milton troopers were dispatched to Beaver Run Road for a report of a domestic incident. When they arrived they spoke to the victim who said he was standing in front of Mitch when she accelerated her vehicle toward him.
When troopers spoke with Mitch she said the two were arguing and the man was standing in front of her vehicle. She said she accelerated toward him and he jumped on her hood, police said.
Mitch told troopers she drove 100 yards at speeds of 25 to 30 miles per hour before she stopped and the man was able to get off the hood.
Mitch was charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor simple assault and reckless endangerment.