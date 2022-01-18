MILTON — A Watsontown woman accused of providing the drugs that killed her boyfriend Earnest Lee Sharr Jr. said he had overdosed at least twice in the week leading up to his fatal overdose in September.
Samantha Jo Acy, 37, of Gearheart Road, Watsontown, said she administered CPR one of those times to Sharr, but she still allegedly provided him with the drugs that took his life later in the week. Sharr, 43, of Delaware Township, had recently been released from Lycoming County Prison only four days before the fatal overdose and had asked Acy to have drugs ready for him when he got out of jail.
Acy is now charged with felony counts of drug delivery in death, criminal use of a communication facility, and manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or delivery; and misdemeanor counts of involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person. She was charged by state Trooper James Nestico, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Police responded to a Fourth Street apartment in Delaware Township on Sept. 24 to assist EMS with Sharr in cardiac arrest from a drug overdose. He was found unresponsive in the bathroom by his son.
Police administered CPR and Narcan, an overdose reversal medication, and a pulse was observed. He was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital where he died, police said.
Sharr's jeans were found with a blue glassine baggie stamped "KISS MEE" with red lips pictured in red ink. Sharr's mother, Peggy Sharr, later told police that she found three needles lying on the sink when Earnest Sharr was found, but she threw them away. Police found those needles in the trash can, according to court documents.
After an autopsy, the cause of death was found to be multiple drug intoxication of fentanyl, xylazine and othero-para-flouro fentanyl, police said.
Peggy Sharr told police that her son had been recently released from Lycoming County Prison on Sept. 20 and had only been with his girlfriend Acy since he returned home. He had already overdosed at least twice that week, according to court documents.
A text conversation discussing drugs was found in Sharr's phone between him and Acy, police said.
Acy in the text conversation stated that she was with him when he overdosed early in the week and performed CPR on him. He told her, "I'm sure that I was fine, I didn't even do half of the ticket you gave me." Ticket is slang for heroin or methamphetamine, police said.
In an interview with Acy on Sept. 27, she admitted Sharr had overdosed twice since being released from prison. Acy allegedly admitted that she had given him heroin that was labeled with KISS MEE at least twice since being released from prison, police said.
She said that Sharr told her to have the drug ready for him when he left prison. She allegedly admitted that she had gotten the heroin from her dealer, and that she gets enough heroin from him to resell to people herself, police said.
A search warrant revealed that Acy texted a friend and said she was getting Sharr high "so he goes to jail" for using, according to court documents.
Messages were also observed between Acy and her dealer during the week leading to Sharr's death that discussed meetings times and locations to purchase heroin. Messages indicated that Acy met with the dealer on Sept. 18, Sept. 19, Sept. 22 and Sept. 23 to purchase four bundles of heroin, according to court documents.
Police used Acy as a confidential informant and arranged to meet with the dealer to purchase heroin on Sept. 30. She met with the dealer in the Buckhorn Plaza in Columbia County and purchased a significant amount of blue glassine baggies stamped with KISS MEE, matching the heroin baggies she had given Sharr, police said.
Felony drug charges were filed against the dealer in Columbia County in September, but those were later withdrawn, according to court documents.
Acy is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 26 in front of Diehl She remains incarcerated in Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township in lieu of $125,000 bail.