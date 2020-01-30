MIFFLINBURG — A Lewisburg woman caused a disturbance Saturday night at the McDonald’s along Route 45 and punched a police officer in the face as she tried to escape from the back of an ambulance, borough police allege in arrest papers.
Officer Richard Hubler absorbed a punch from Tracey G. Noblette, 54, after the rear doors on the ambulance opened, Officer Tracy Fetterman wrote in arrest papers.
A paramedic inside requested help as Noblette attempted to leave the vehicle against his advice, arrest papers state.
Hubler pulled Noblette from the ambulance to the ground and was aided by Fetterman and Chief Jeffrey Hackenburg in handcuffing her, arrest papers state. Noblette struggled to prevent officers from pulling her left arm from beneath her stomach as she lay on the ground, attempting to kick Hackenburg as he sought to secure her legs, according to arrest papers.
The officers secured Noblette, placed her on a stretcher and had her transported for evaluation at Evangelical Community Hospital, arrest papers state.
The incident began just after 10 p.m. when police were dispatched to McDonald’s after Noblette ran inside and said “someone is trying to kill me” before leaving, according to arrest papers.
Upon encountering Noblette, Fetterman described her as “hysterical” and “disheveled,” smelling strongly of alcohol and speaking with slurred speech, arrest papers state.
No one else was charged in the incident.
Fetterman charged Noblette with aggravated assault, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment and public drunkenness. She was arraigned at 8 a.m. Sunday by the on-call district judge, John Reed of Selinsgrove.
Reed ordered Noblette held in county jail on $25,000 cash bail, which she posted Monday and was released from custody.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.