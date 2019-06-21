A Shamokin woman's blood alcohol content was more than three times the legal limit when she allegedly punched Shamokin District Judge John Gembic in the face during an annual event hosted by the city on June 8.
Kim Dornsife, 46, of East Webster Street, was charged Friday with misdemeanor simple assault and driving while intoxicated.
According to court documents, police were dispatched to 9th and Independence streets at around 10:05 p.m. during the city's annual Cruise Night for a report of an accident. When Shamokin officer Ray Siko arrived, he saw a White Ford pickup truck with damage to the front end. Siko said he spoke with multiple witnesses at the scene, including Gembic, who owned the truck. Witnesses told police Dornsife, 46, of Shamokin, had been involved in the accident after she slammed into Gembic's truck.
Gembic told police he removed the keys from Dornsife's vehicle because he said the woman may have been intoxicated. Siko said when he spoke to Gembic he noticed the judge was bleeding and asked what happened to his face. Police said Dornsife punched Gembic in the face with a closed fist causing Gembic to bleed from the mouth during the altercation. Gembic did not seek medical attention, he said.
Siko said when Dornsife was taken to the police station she began to make lewd comments toward officers.
Dornsife was transported to the Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital where her blood was taken, police said. The results allegedly showed Dornsife had a blood alcohol content of .275, police said. Pennsylvania's legal alcohol limit is 0.08 percent.
Dornsife will now appear before Milton District Judge Mike Diehl on the charges after Gembic recused himself from the case.