DANVILLE — A woman's body was found in a car outside the entrance to Hess Recreation Area in Danville on Tuesday night.
Cpl. Jonathan Swank, officer in charge of the Danville Police Department, said this morning he didn't have an age estimate of the woman. He did not release the woman's identity. Not all family members had been contacted, Swank said.
Swank said he doesn't believe the death to be suspicious at this time. Detective Justin Stanley is in charge of the investigation.
Swank did not say who found the woman.
Swank said he assisted at the scene along with the Montour County Coroner's office and Mahoning Township police.
Danville police expect to release more information later.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.