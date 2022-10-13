LIMESTONE TOWNSHIP — State police at Milton are investigating a scam where a 34-year-old Mifflinburg woman lost nearly $3,000.
Trooper J. Yedlosky reported that Heather Yoder contacted police on Oct. 9 to report the theft on Dice Road, Limestone Township, Union County.
Yoder reported that she was contacted by what she believed to be customer support of Amazon Prime. She later found out it was a scam over an app called Quick Support, police said.
Yoder was scammed out of $2,981 when she gave access to her phone and bank accounts to an unknown person, police said.