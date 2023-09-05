ALLENWOOD — A 39-year-old woman from White Deer Township is facing criminal charges after allegedly trying to sell a house trailer she didn't own, according to state police in Milton.
Amy R. Wells was charged with a felony count of theft by deception. The charge was filed by Trooper Joseph M. Yedlosky, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Police were dispatched to a residence on White Deer Avenue at 8:18 a.m. on Aug. 5 for a report of a theft.
A 44-year-old male victim from Middleburg claimed he allegedly purchased a house trailer from Wells for $5,000. The victim said he later found out that Wells was not the owner of the trailer, police said.
Wells was arraigned on Aug. 30 and bail was set with non-monetary conditions. Wells is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER