MAHONING TOWNSHIP — A 27-year-old Elysburg woman was charged with stealing $129,000 from her 78-year-old grandfather, who lives in an assisted-living facility.
Mahoning Township Police charged Rebecca Lynn Shoup with theft by deception, receiving stolen property, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, theft by failure to make required disposition of funds received and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities.
Mahoning Township Police officer Jason Bedisky reports that he was contacted by the Columbia-Montour Area Agency on Aging with concerns that Shoup was withdrawing money from her grandfather's banking account without his knowledge.
Shoup had power of attorney for her grandfather, who is a resident of Nazareth Memory Center. Bedisky said over the course of two years, Shoup withdrew more than $129,000 for her own personal use.
Shoup was arraigned by District Judge Marvin Shrawder. A preliminary hearing is set for May 19.