MILTON — A Northumberland woman is accused of stealing money and items from the house of her boyfriend's uncle after a family disagreement, according to Milton Police Department.
Janelle Marie Beaver, 31, of Susquehanna Trail, was charged with two felony counts of burglary and criminal trespass and two misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property. The charges were filed by Milton Patrolman Kurt Henrie in the Milton office of District Judge Michael Diehl.
Henrie reported that Jacob Kitchens had a family disagreement and his nephew David Kitchens left with Beaver, his girlfriend, in her gold 2002 Chrysler Concorde on Oct. 9. Jacob Kitchens said he later found his front door unlocked and a motion light from the attic sitting on the stairway, police reported.
He said $300 worth of small bills and coins were missing from his desk. Clothing and family photographs were taken from the attic. His safe had been tampered with as well, police reported.
His neighbors said they saw a gold sedan with a man and woman in their late 20s or early 30s taking items out of the house and putting them in their vehicles, police reported.
The neighbors said the individuals were "acting frantic and running around the vehicle while shoving items inside." They appeared to be "strung out" or "on something," police reported.
Henrie reported that he observed tool marks on the front door and frame as if someone had attempted to pry open the door.
Beaver was committed to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail following an arraignment on Wednesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Oct. 27 in front of Diehl.
Kitchens has not been charged.