The policies of school districts in the Valley regarding a federal mask mandate for public transportation differ when it comes to whether to enforce face coverings on school buses.
The mask order for public transportation such as buses, planes and trains is based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for responding to the pandemic. It was first issued on Jan. 29 and has recently been extended into January.
Some school districts are interpreting the federal mandate as a requirement for school buses while others are still leaving it voluntary in each district Health and Safety Plans.
"It's optional on buses (in Line Mountain)," said Superintendent Dave Campbell. "This is not a mask debate regarding effectiveness or lack of effectiveness."
LMSD buses are privately contracted to Marvin E. Klinger Inc., of Dornsife, said Campbell.
"No one from public can go on our buses, just like no one from public can just go in our classrooms," he said. "The bus ride is an extension of the classroom and it is optional in both settings."
Board members at Selinsgrove Area on Monday voted for optional masking on buses after a contentious public meeting.
The CDC updated its guidance in July to recommend that everyone in public places, including schools, wear masks regardless of vaccination status, but Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is not considering reinstatement of a statewide mask mandate for public schools. The Pennsylvania Department of Education is recommending Pennsylvanians, including schools, follow the guidance.
None of these guidelines are mandates and most school officials are not requiring anyone to wear masks unless Health officials change that. The exception, according to some officials, was school buses.
Shikellamy Superintendent Dr. Jason Bendle and Lewisburg Area Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchock both said masks will be required on school transportation.
"We question whether school transportation is public transportation; however, the district is following the Federal mandate regarding masking on public transportation," said Bendle.
So far, Lewisburg Area is the only school district in the Valley to require masks for unvaccinated students and staff.
"Whether or not school buses should be considered 'public conveyance' like a train or a city bus is a legal question that I am not qualified to answer. In the meanwhile, we will abide by the federal order."
Danville Area School District Superintendent Ricki Boyle said masks will be required on school buses.
"The logic is the enclosed area and inability to maintain a 3 to 6-foot physical distance," she said.
"We are telling our bus drivers and families that the law requires masks to be worn on buses," said Midd-West Superinendent Joshua Stroup. "The federal or state governments have no way to enforce it, and they have specifically forbidden any type of disciplinary action to be taken as a result of not wearing a mask, so we too are very limited on how we can enforce it. We can ask, encourage, and recommend."
He added, "So, our stance is that we tell people that it is the law, we present them with masks on the bus, and we hope they choose to obey the law. We trust that people in our organization will make the decision that is right for them."
Mifflinburg Area Superintendent Dan Litchel, Shamokin Area Superintendent Chris Venna, Mount Carmel Area Superintendent Pete Cheddar, Southern Columbia Area Superintendent Jim Becker all said masks are required on school buses.
"To our knowledge, the designation of school buses as public transportation has not changed," said Warrior Run Superintendent Alan Hack. "Therefore, the District will continue to follow the federal mandate and require masks on school buses."
