SUNBURY— Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious will remove $45,000 from his budget for a grant writing position and said all he wanted to do was call out “problems with procedures and transparency” and will now keep a close eye on grant writing in the city.
Brosious recently called for the elimination of the $61,000 city administrator position in order to hire a grant writer at $45,000.
Brosious said he had issues with current city administrator Derrick Backer and how things in the office were being handled.
“There were problems with procedures and I called them out,” he said. “I met with council about these issues in an executive session and I will remove the $45,000 for the grant writing position because we are currently working on new procedures.”
Brosious said he was concerned about how grants were being signed and wanted to make sure he knew what grants were being applied for in order to make the public aware of what the city was doing.
Brosious said he now wants to see all grants and council and the public should also be made aware of what grants are being written on behalf of the city.
“We will now get a list of what is being written on our behalf and the public will also be able to see,” Brosious said.
“This will be a much more transparent procedure for everyone.”
Council voted last meeting to change the city administrator position to a grant writer/ economic developer.
Backer will remain in his spot with the new title.
Brosious said he will continue to monitor the grant writing.
“I will watch what we are applying for,” Brosious said. “We need to be out getting grants for the skate park, ice rink, playgrounds and things for our community. These are things that will help save taxpayer money down the road.”
Brosious said the $45,000 will now go into the reserves account and can be used for various projects the city may want to do in the future.
Solicitor Joel Wiest said the city had good discussions on the position.
“Following recent discussions concerning city personnel the council met in executive session to discuss issues,” he said. “As a result, I have been authorized to report council will propose some policy changes in order to avoid future miscommunication and or misunderstandings.”
Council meets on Nov. 28 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall, on Market Street.