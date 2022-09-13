A confirmed case of polio that partially paralyzed a Rockland County, N.Y., resident in late July has Valley doctors stressing the importance for up-to-date vaccinations.
The young, previously healthy adult who contracted the disease this summer was unvaccinated, and there have been no other confirmed cases of polio, but the disease’s reemergence in the U.S. for the first time in about a decade is alarming the medical community.
The disease is contagious through close contact with an infected person, said Dr. John Goldman, a UPMC infection disease specialist. Most people infected with the poliovirus don’t know it, are asymptomatic and could easily spread it to others through contact, contaminated food or water.
Dr. Swathi Gowtham, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Geisinger, said vaccinations “revolutionized the way we treated polio in the western hemisphere” following an outbreak in 1952 that infected nearly 60,000 people and caused more than 3,000 deaths in the U.S.
“We were close to eradicating it,” she said of the introduction of an effective polio vaccination in 1955.
That’s what so concerning about this summer’s confirmed case of polio causing paralysis, medical professionals say.
“People forget how bad it is,” said Gowtham of the outbreak in the 1950s that killed thousands of American children, left many others paralyzed or unable to breath and having to use an iron lung (mechanical respirator) to breathe. “It feels like we are going backward.”
“Quite honestly, it surprises me. I never expected to see it here. When we see a disease that we haven’t seen since 1979 (when an outbreak occurred in Lancaster County, Pa.), it’s a big wake-up call,” said Goldman, who hopes the latest case will spur the unvaccinated to get updated inoculations.
On Friday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency in an effort to boost vaccinations since the poliovirus has been detected in four counties and New York City.
The polio vaccination offered today doesn’t contain the live virus, Goldman said, and there is little risk.
What’s needed to ensure public safety, he and Gowtham say, is a large portion of the population getting vaccinated. Although school-aged children are required to be vaccinated against polio, there are large portions of communities that remain unvaccinated.
In Rockland County, N.Y. where the confirmed case of polio was found, Gowtham said, vaccination rates are about 60 percent.
“Between 80 percent to 85 percent of people need to be vaccinated in order to get herd immunity,” said Goldman.
He said Pennsylvania’s rate is pretty good at 95 percent and calls the likelihood of any spread of polio “unlikely” here.
“What this really illustrates is that if we don’t vaccinate, we have the potential” to see mostly eradicated diseases re-emerge.
Gowtham urges parents with concerns to consult their medical provider or people they trust for guidance. She also suggest visiting website such as www.immunizepa.org/ and www.chop.edu/centers-programs/vaccine-education-center.
“Doing nothing has consequences,” she said.