SUNBURY — A local business owner in Sunbury stepped up to fill a need when the local Meals on Wheels program suspended operations.
Dawn Walburn, the owner of The Dawn of Pop Snyder’s, and chef Brian Pope have been working together since December to make frozen meals for $6 each ($30 for six) although about 20 percent of the meals for those in need are offset by donations. The Central Susquehanna Valley Interfaith Council Meals on Wheels program that serves the Shikellamy School District suspended its operations last year at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are making frozen meals for anybody in the community, whether you’re busy working, you’re sick, you’re unable to leave your house, just so everybody can have a good home-cooked meal still,” said Walburn, who assumed ownership of the restaurant at 248 Market St. in 2015.
Customers must order the meals by Thursday. The meals are prepared on Friday and delivered on Saturday free of charge, said Pope, a former Meals on Wheels coordinator for hospice units in Florida.
“We need to keep on giving back to the community that has supported Pop Snyder’s,” said Pope.
The meals are delivered in Sunbury, Northumberland, Selinsgrove and other locations to paying customers as well as those in need, including elderly, sick, shut ins and those who would rather not go out in public.
Available food includes breakfast, chicken, beef, fish and sides. Each meal is served in a microwavable dish so it’s easy to warm up, said Walburn.
Since December, the restaurant has delivered more than 2,000 meals with an average of 120 to 130 meals a week. Approximately 80 percent of the meals are paid while the remaining 20 percent are donated by other customers or Walburn herself.
Pop Snyder’s has seen many owners in its seven decades of existence. In the Great Depression era, “Pop” Snyder opened the Squeeze In and started selling hot dogs on his front porch. In 1945, he sold the business to Thelma Sterling and agreed not to compete for two years. In 1947, Pop opened Pop Snyder’s Lunch.
Walburn’s mother and stepfather, Mary Anne and Bill Hudson, owned the restaurant from 1997 to 2013.
To order meals, call 570-286-0362 or visit the restaurant’s Facebook page for a full menu.