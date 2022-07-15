KELLY TOWNSHIP — Tentative approval for the construction for a new Popeye’s Chicken and Arby’s location in Kelly Township is confirmed, according to township officials.
Zoning Officer Makenzie Stover said the location is likely to be somewhere near Fulton Bank along Westbranch Highway in Union County.
Stover said typically she works with just permitting and she is unaware when construction would begin on the projects if they come to fruition.
Kelly Township has approved plans, performance bond and stormwater agreements with the entities who would own the restaurants.
Those were approved on March 1, according to Board of Supervisors Chairman David Hassenplug.
“They’ve submitted plans,” said Hassenplug.
Hassenplug said there are no updates on the project as of their last meeting on Tuesday, July 5.
“Maybe they’re working on construction details or something,” Hassenplug said.
Attempts were made to reach the corporate offices of Popeye’s Chicken and Arby’s for further details.
Arby’s restaurant chain has more than 3,472 restaurants across their chain as of 2019. In October 2017, Food & Wine magazine called Arby’s “America’s second largest sandwich chain after Subway.”
Popeye’s Chicken recently constructed a new location in Williamsport. As of 2020, Popeye’s has 3,451 restaurants located in almost all 50 states including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and 30 locations worldwide. The vast number of locations are owned by franchises.