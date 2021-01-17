LEWISBURG —Davy’s Fresh Market has not only survived during the COVID-19 pandemic and state shutdowns, but has expanded to make more room for customers.
The grocery store at 444 Airport Road opened in March 2019. It started with 7,200 square feet of retail and warehouse space, but following its recent expansion, it now has a total of 11,464 square feet. The building, near where Airport Road and Campbell Mill Road intersect in Buffalo Township, Union County, also has an attached greenhouse and garden center.
The expansion not only increased space. The employee base grew from 15 to 24.
“It’s simply more spacious,” said owner David Wengerd. “Every day, people are walking in and talking about how much they can move around now. The shopping experience is a lot better and it’s more handicapped accessible.”
With restrictions and recommendations from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Wengerd said the grocery store was “too tight” and more space to accommodate a dedicated and growing customer base was essential.
In addition to more space for both retail and warehouse, a kitchen was added to the back, an additional 200 new items were added in the spice and baking section, a new meat area was installed and a new line of grains in the produce area was introduced. The store now offers hot food.
Wengerd, who once owned a farmer’s market in Lycoming County, purchased the land in 2013 but moved to Bangladesh with his family for three years on a mission through Christian Service International before he could start the business. They returned in September 2018 and began building the market, opening on March 6, 2019.
“It’s been very good,” he said. “It’s better than we ever expected.”
Wengerd said the secret to his success is homemade foods and baked goods as well as local produce items. The greenhouse also has a full line of flowers, hanging baskets and potted plants.
Gina Barnes, of Georgia, has been staying with her parents for the last two months in Bloomsburg. She and her mother Rita Oshman travel to the market every week.
“It’s awesome,” said Barnes.
Oshman agreed.
“I love the fresh produce,” she said. “Now there’s a lot more room.”
Gina Giunta Fick, owner of Champion Shoe Sales and Repair in Lewisburg, said she likes to shop at Davy’s because she is supporting another small business.
“It’s local and they have very friendly customer service,” she said. “They’re always smiling.”
Giunta Fick said the expansion was needed. She pointed to the long line forming near her as proof.
The renovation project started in October. Wengerd said he hopes to have a grand opening celebration when the world calms down a bit more.
The market opens 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. The greenhouse will be open at the end of February.
Search @davysfreshmarket on Facebook for updates and specials.