PORT TREVORTION — Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services is partnering with the Port Trevorton Fire Department to enhance emergency response in the community with a mobile intensive care ambulance at the Snyder County station.
The new ambulance, which will be fully staffed 24 hours a day, will begin servicing Port Trevorton and the surrounding communities on March 1, 2021.
ERMMS will honor existing ambulance memberships in the Port Trevorton coverage area through the renewal date. At that time, ERMMS memberships will be offered to residents and businesses. ERMMS was launched in October 2019 in response to a local, state, and national shortage of Emergency Medical Service (EMS) volunteers.
