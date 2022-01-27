MIDDLEBURG — A 20-year-old Port Trevorton man was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in state prison for raping a child and the sexual assault of another young girl.
Timothy L. Buhrman had pleaded guilty to rape of a 12-year-old and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse of a 14-year-old before Thursday's sentencing before President Judge Michael Sholley in Snyder County Court.
Buhrman, who has been in custody since January 2020, has been declared a sexually violent predator following an assessment by the Pennsylvania Sexual Offenders Board.
He has a prior conviction of terroristic threats and simply assault with a deadly weapon.