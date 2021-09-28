LEWISBURG — A portion of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail will close temporarily beginning Oct. 10 just east of Hoffa Mill Road to allow contractors to address drainage and erosion issues.
The closure is anticipated to last about one week.
According to Shawn McLaughlin, Union County planning and economic development director, workers with Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc., State College, will clean out existing drainage swales, install a new swale, inlet box and drainage pipe, a water deflector, and pave the disturbed trail surface. The project will cost $40,998. Hawbaker was the low bidder.
There is no detour. Trail users are asked to turn around or avoid the immediate location altogether during the closure.