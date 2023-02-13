SUNBURY — SUN Habitat For Humanity purchased a portion of the former Sunbury Community Hospital property.
Jennifer Wakeman, the director for DRIVE (Driving Real Innovation for a Vibrant Economy), announced the sale of 1214 and 1216 Line Street was finalized on Friday. She said it was the "highest and best use" of the parcel, which was last used as office and clinic space. It is located across the parking lot from main structure.
"The team from Habitat responded to our request for proposal last year," said Wakeman. "They were specifically interested in turning 1214 Line St. back into a family home, which we felt was a win from the community."
The Danville-based DRIVE, which serves Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, Columbia and Union counties, received the former hospital on May 26 as a donation from UPMC Susquehanna. The former Sunbury Community Hospital was purchased by nonprofit UPMC Susquehanna from for-profit Quorum Health on Oct. 6, 2017. UPMC closed the hospital in early 2020, leaving Sunbury without a hospital for the first time in 125 years.
The properties on approximately 12 acres are assessed at a total value of $2,399,200 across 20 different parcels in the same area of North 11th Street, according to tax records.
"SUN Habitat for Humanity is pleased to acquire this property from DRIVE as we work to fulfill our mission of creating more safe, decent and affordable owner-occupied housing in our three-county area," said SUN Habitat Administrator Jay Helmer. "The Line Street Project is one of three projects in Sunbury by SUN Habitat for Humanity. The first will be completed later this spring."
SUN Habitat for Humanity plans to open the partner family application for the Line Street house in the coming weeks, said Helmer.
Helmer said questions can be directed to him at 570-374-2437 or sunhabitatforhumanity@gmail.com.