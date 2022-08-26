SELINSGROVE — Roadwork will temporarily close a portion of Grangers Road in Monroe Township, Snyder County, for about a month.
Beginning Sept. 6, Grangers Road will be closed between Park Road and Route 15 southbound during construction of a new deceleration lane to allow motorists to make right turns from Route 15 southbound onto Grangers Road.
Improvements will include new mountable curbs and paving a portion of Grangers Road.
Until the work is completed in October there will be a detour using Park Road, Sunbury Road and Route 15.