Emergency crews are shutting down Route 54 in Northumberland County following a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer this morning.
The crash occurred around 8:05 a.m. in the area of Aqua water treatment plant between Bear Gap and Natalie in Coal Township. According to emergency radio communication, a tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle were involved in a head-on collision.
Northumberland County's 911 center reported this morning the road is expected to be closed for several hours.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.