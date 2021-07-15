SUNBURY — A pipe replacement project will close a portion of Snydertown Road in Upper Augusta Township beginning Monday.
Snydertown Road, or Route 4012, will be closed between Old Anthracite and Black Mill roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. beginning Monday while Pennsylvania Department of Transportation maintenance crews replace the pipes.
The work is expected to be completed by August 6.
A detour using Route 4005 (Main Street), Route 61, and Black Mill Road will be in place while work is being performed.
— MARCIA MOORE