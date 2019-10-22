Demolition of the former Sunbury Generation coal-fired plant will begin Friday morning.
The eastern portion of the plant will be brought down by controlled implosion at 9 a.m. Friday by a crew from Pettigrew Inc., of Swedesboro, N.J., said Snyder County Emergency Management Coordinator Derick Shambach.
The rest of the plant will be demolished in the spring, he said.
All motor and pedestrian traffic will be prohibited on the Old Trail between Park Road and 11th Avenue and no boats will be allowed in the immediate area on the Susquehanna River from 8:15 a.m. until at least 10 a.m.
Police enforcement will be increased in the area to ensure safety during the demolition, Shambach said.