WINFIELD — Logan Powell described the wreckage at his grandparent's Union Township property following Monday night's storm as an explosion.
Powell, the grandson of Vincent and Ronda Powell, arrived at 305 Amish Road, Winfield, just minutes after the family described a cone descending from the sky that ripped apart trees and leveled a 200-year-old barn. Union County issued a disaster declaration for the county on Tuesday and the Emergency Management Agency is investigating the incident in the Winfield area as a possible tornado.
"It's almost as if a bomb went off in the center and it emanated out," said Logan Powell, of Lewisburg.
If the National Weather Service confirms Monday's incident as a tornado, it will be the fourth tornado to touch down in Union County in five weeks. Three EF-1 tornados touched down on July 2 in Lewisburg, Hartleton and Mifflinburg.
Powell's family had gathered at the Union Township property between Felmey Road and Route 304 for a get-together on Monday. Powell said his grandfather was on the porch smoking a cigar when the wind picked up.
"They saw a cone on the other side of Amish Road," said Powell. "My grandfather had everyone go inside. It wasn't much longer and it leveled the barn. No one heard anything but wind and aggressive thunder and lighting."
Powell was on his way there from Mifflinburg, driving through heavy rains and winds, he said.
"As soon as I pulled up, I saw trees down," he said. "Every tree in the front yard was pulled or snapped apart. The entire barn was leveled. Surprisingly, there were five cars in the driveway and none got hit."
On the five acres of land, the family found debris everywhere. A chunk of the barn roof flew over the house and landed in the backyard. Other parts were in the driveway and in the pool, he said.
The barn was used for storage. They lost tractors, lawnmowers and other personal items. No one was injured, he said.
"I grew up there," said Powell. "I have a lot of memories in that barn. Luckily no one was hurt."
The house was not damaged, he said.
'Good indication' of tornado
Union County EMA Director Michelle Dietrich visited the site with the New Berlin Fire Department and its drones to get aerial footage to send to the National Weather Service.
"You can see where there are trees down in a certain path," said Dietrich. "It gets to the barn, and the family said it put debris over the house, but the house is not damaged. Trees were down in the yard with branches going in opposite directions, which is an indication that a tornado is possible. While there's a good indication that there was a tornado, that's for the National Weather Service to say. They are the experts."
Additionally, on County Line Road in Union Township, a large oak tree snapped in half, which could be evidence of straight-line winds or a microburst, said Dietrich.
The footage will be sent to NWS. It may be a couple of days before a determination is made due to the amount of serious damage in York County from the storm, said Dietrich.
Disaster declaration issued
Additionally, the county issued a disaster declaration due to the amount of flooding, downed trees and damaged culverts and roads, said Dietrich.
"When you declare a disaster, it helps cut the red tape," said Dietrich. "This allows permits to be approved faster. You don't need to get quotes to make repairs. It speeds up the process."
Union Township and the Winfield area got hit the hardest with damages. Lewisburg, East Buffalo Township and New Berlin had lots of water over roadways and basement pumpings. A lot of people in New Berlin lost power. There was so much rain that sump pumps couldn't keep up, she said.
In Union Township, a culvert on Felmey Road was washed out. Crews were there on Tuesday to address the issue.
At 9:30 a.m., Lewisburg, with permission of the Union County Trail Authority, temporarily closed the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail in Lewisburg Borough between North Fifth Street and North Seventh Street due to storm-damaged trees.
At 9 a.m., the borough announced that "With the floodwaters from Limestone/Bull Run and Miller Run receding, Lewisburg Borough has reopened all our streets with the exception of Loomis Street between Walker Street and University Avenue. Loomis Street will remain closed for an extended period of time. We do not have an anticipated opening date."
The Buffalo Valley Recreational Authority canceled its summer camp for Tuesday due to flooding on the property and in the building.
Director: 'Be mindful'
Dietrich advised residents to be "more mindful" during weather events.
"The weather is strong and complex this year for whatever reason," she said. "Citizens need to be mindful because the warnings won't always get out with enough time. Tornadoes can touch down and go before the warnings are out."
Dietrich said residents should call the EMA office at 570-523-3201 to report damages.