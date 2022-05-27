Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 73F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.