NORTHUMBERLAND — A commemorative postcard booklet will be available for sale at the Norry 250th Birthday Bash.
Margaret Weirick, of Northumberland, collected 100 postcards from the history of the borough and put together a 50-page booklet that will take readers on a tour of Northumberland. Four hundred copies of “Northumberland 1772-2022: 250 years of life along the Susquehanna River” will be available for $15 at the souvenir stand during the event on June 4 and 5 that celebrates the 250th anniversary of Northumberland and Point Township.
“I focused it like a trolley tour,” said Weirick. “You come into Northumberland in a trolley, you take a tour of some of the sites in town, street by street through King, Queen, Duke, Water and Front streets.”
The postcards feature buildings and businesses, many of which have changed over the years. There are different residents and families, old houses, fire trucks, cars and hearses from the funeral home, schools that have been torn down, landmarks and other places of interest, said Weirick.
The postcards were collected through a variety of sources, including Scott Heintzelman, who put together calendars for Northumberland National Bank, the estate of the late Joe Epler and local residents Mike McWilliams, Nate Boyer, Dave Brown, Nancy Owens Craig, Jeff Johnstonbaugh, and Hope Webster Kopf. Weirick said she and Ann Roll, of the Northumberland County Historical Society, worked together to identify dates and other information in the postcards in order to have them captioned in the book, she said.
One of the postcards features the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library. The caption reads, “In 1926, the Priestley home was given to the town of Northumberland by Frances Priestley Forsyth, a daughter of Dr. Priestley, and her sister-in-law, Mary Forsyth Herr, to be used as the town library.”
Another postcard describes Old Town Hall at Second and Queen streets. The caption describes it as the “home of the Northumberland Fire Company No. 1. Photo taken around 1895.”
Noelle Long, the president of 17857.org and coordinator of the event, said she is excited to get these books into the hands of the public.
“These books are such a beautiful collection into Northumberland’s past,” said Long. “It’s just incredible to flip through the pages, comparing what was to what is now. You’ll want this as part of your collection of mementos.”
The book is printed by Independent Graphics Inc., of West Wyoming in Luzerne County.