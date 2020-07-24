The following events have been canceled or postponed so far this year:
Milton Beer Festival (tentatively, Dec. 5)
Union County Veterans 4th of July Parade
Pineknotter Days
Danville Spring Fling
United Way Concert
Hops, Vines and Wines
Sunbury City Celebration
TaTa Trot
Union County Library Auction
Mifflinburg 4th of July celebration
New Berlin Memorial Day celebration
Christkindl
Sunbury River Festival
Milton Harvest Festival
Freeburg Fireman's Carnival
Selinsgrove Market Street Festival
Selinsgrove Halloween Parade
Middleburg Fireman's Carnival
Heritage Days, Turbotville
Covered Bridge Festival
New Berlin Fourth of July Celebration
Middleburg FD Golf Tournament
Richfield Dutch Days