A pre-bid meeting earlier this week for the southern section of the $900 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project had potential contractors asking about acid rock treatment as well as price fluctuations in fuel.
On Friday via Zoom, Matt Beck, a PennDOT assistant plans engineer, updated members of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee on the thruway project. He said bids for the first contract—estimated to be between $100 million and $125 million — will be opened as early as March 31.
A standard provision in highway contracts is price adjustments for price fluctuations for materials like asphalt and diesel fuel, said Beck.
“Given current conditions, that was something they were interested in, they wanted to be clear on how it would be applied in a project of this magnitude,” said Beck.
Bob Garrett, the CEO/President of the Chamber, said escalator-de-escalator clauses are set by a standard from PennDOT called Pub 408.
“It’s very black and white how prices go up and down,” said Garrett. “Right now, asphalt is probably at its record highest rate. There is actually a de-escalator in that, the same for diesel fuel that most of the equipment would use.”
Contractors also wanted to be sure about the treatment measures required to address acid rock issues, said Beck.
“Interested contractors have had about five weeks to review those bidding documents,” said Beck. “Over that time, our design team has been responding to questions that contractors have been asking throughout online bidding system. Earlier this week, we held a virtual pre-bid meeting where our team highlighted key aspects of the project to ensure potential bidders don’t miss any major contract requirements or any major items of work.”
Advertisements for bids of the southern section went out in early February. Contractors have an additional three weeks to review plans, ask questions and prepare bids. That bid opening date of March 31 could be adjusted based on feedback, said Beck.
“We’re in good shape to award that contract and issue notice to proceed this spring to get the southern section construction under way,” said Beck.
The first contract is for roughly 5 million cubic yards of earthwork required for roughly six miles of new highway. The second contract, which includes structures of nine bridges, and third contract for paving will not be advertised for at least a few years. Overall, the southern section is scheduled to open in 2027, he said.
Ted Deptula, the assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 3-0, said general contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime has not been doing much work over the winter for the northern section, including the $156 million river bridge.
“With the weather we’ve been having, we haven’t bee doing a whole lot of work,” said Deptula. “The contractor has been out there, but it seems like it’s been snow or ice or freezing conditions every week this winter.”
The northern section will be completed this fall. A grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony will be planned, but there are no dates yet set in place, said Deptula.
“We’re working on dates on when we can put traffic on there, but with the weather hasn’t given the contractors any of a head start,” he said. “With more snow in the forecast, winter isn’t over yet. Once spring gets here, the contractor will really kick off and put the wearing course on what is already constructed.”
Later in the summer, existing Route 147 south of Montandon will be tied into the project and Route 405 will be realigned, he said.
“Sometime this summer traffic will be riding on (the northern section of) CSVT, but the project itself won’t be completed until sometime around November,” said Deptula.